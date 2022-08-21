15-yr-old drowns in pond in Gurgaon

A 15-year-old boy drowned in a percolation pond in Samaspur village in Sector 51 on Saturday afternoon, said police.
The control room was informed that a group of children had gone to the pond to take a bath and one of them has drowned. Police said fire brigade teams and divers were called in for the rescue.
Rajesh Kumar, SHO, Sector 50 police station, said, “When the rescue teams reached, one boy was seen drowning. He was rushed to a hospital, where he was declared dead on arrival.” According to locals, Sonu, the victim, jumped into the pond to allegedly save another boy, who was drowning.
“As per preliminary information, the victim saw a minor drowning and jumped in to save him. The boy who was drowning managed to come out, but the victim drowned,” said SHO Kumar.
