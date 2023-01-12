15-year-old who ran away from home gang-raped in Ghaziabad, 2 e-rickshaw drivers held

Hours after a 15-year-old girl who ran away from home was allegedly gang-raped by two e-rickshaw drivers in Ghaziabad, the police arrested the accused on Wednesday evening.

According to the police, late on Tuesday night, a police team spotted a girl near ALT crossing in Ghaziabad. “When we questioned her, she said that she left her home around 4 pm because she was angry with her family. She met two boys, who are e-rickshaw drivers. They asked her where she was going and when she told them she was looking for a Delhi bus, they promised to help her,” Deputy Commissioner of Police (Rural) Ghaziabad Iraj Raja said.

The police said the accused drove her around for a few hours until it got dark and then took her to an isolated place and raped her. After this, the accused put her on a Delhi bus, but she had no money so the driver asked her to get off near ALT crossing. “They gang-raped her in an isolated, semi-constructed house. After this, around 10.30 pm, they put her on a bus going towards Delhi but the girl got off at ALT crossing,” DCP Raja added.

The accused, identified as Mohammad Nazim (25) and Mohhamad Zahid (24), were arrested on Wednesday evening. The police registered a case under Indian Penal Code sections invoking charges of gang rape and criminal intimidation and provisions of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.

The police also recovered the e-rickshaw allegedly used in the incident.