scorecardresearch
Thursday, Jan 12, 2023

15-year-old who ran away from home gang-raped in Ghaziabad, 2 e-rickshaw drivers held

The police said that after raping the girl, the accused put her on a Delhi bus but she had no money so the driver asked her to get off near ALT crossing, where she was spotted by the police.

The police registered a case under Indian Penal Code sections invoking charges of gang rape and criminal intimidation and provisions of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act. (File)
Listen to this article
15-year-old who ran away from home gang-raped in Ghaziabad, 2 e-rickshaw drivers held
x
00:00
1x 1.5x 1.8x

Hours after a 15-year-old girl who ran away from home was allegedly gang-raped by two e-rickshaw drivers in Ghaziabad, the police arrested the accused on Wednesday evening.

According to the police, late on Tuesday night, a police team spotted a girl near ALT crossing in Ghaziabad. “When we questioned her, she said that she left her home around 4 pm because she was angry with her family. She met two boys, who are e-rickshaw drivers. They asked her where she was going and when she told them she was looking for a Delhi bus, they promised to help her,” Deputy Commissioner of Police (Rural) Ghaziabad Iraj Raja said.

The police said the accused drove her around for a few hours until it got dark and then took her to an isolated place and raped her. After this, the accused put her on a Delhi bus, but she had no money so the driver asked her to get off near ALT crossing. “They gang-raped her in an isolated, semi-constructed house. After this, around 10.30 pm, they put her on a bus going towards Delhi but the girl got off at ALT crossing,” DCP Raja added.

The accused, identified as Mohammad Nazim (25) and Mohhamad Zahid (24), were arrested on Wednesday evening. The police registered a case under Indian Penal Code sections invoking charges of gang rape and criminal intimidation and provisions of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Russia replaces commander for Ukraine war, as signs of dissension grow
Russia replaces commander for Ukraine war, as signs of dissension grow
Cracks in Karnaprayag, 82 km from Joshimath, are as wide and scary
Cracks in Karnaprayag, 82 km from Joshimath, are as wide and scary
Delhi Confidential: At Bhupender Yadav’s house, subtle signage in h...
Delhi Confidential: At Bhupender Yadav’s house, subtle signage in h...
Myanmar air strikes target rebel camp near border, panic in Mizoram village
Myanmar air strikes target rebel camp near border, panic in Mizoram village
More from Delhi

The police also recovered the e-rickshaw allegedly used in the incident.

First published on: 12-01-2023 at 11:13 IST
Next Story

Mother, son die by suicide after quarrel over money in Haryana

New Year Sale | Extra 25% off on Indian Express All-Access subscription package
Buy Now
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Jan 12: Latest News
Advertisement
close