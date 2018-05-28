15-year-old, her cousin hit by train near Delhi’s Tughlakabad, cops suspect suicide pact

Police suspect it was a suicide pact as they recovered a note from the bag of one of the girls, in which she apologised to her parents for the extreme step. Police suspect it was a suicide pact as they recovered a note from the bag of one of the girls, in which she apologised to her parents for the extreme step.

A 15-year-old girl and her 19-year-old cousin died after being hit by a train near Tughlakabad railway station on Sunday evening.

Police suspect it was a suicide pact as they recovered a note from the bag of one of the girls, in which she apologised to her parents for the extreme step.

According to police, Meenakshi and Urvashi were spotted lying on the track between Tughlakabad and Okhla railway stations around 6 pm. “A patrolling staff of the Railway Protection Force (RPF) spotted them. They were critically injured. They were rushed to a nearby hospital where doctors declared them dead,” said a police officer.

Police said Meenakshi, who lived with her family in Haryana’s Palwal district, wrote the suicide note. She apologised to her parents for not fulfiling their expectations. Urvashi, meanwhile, was a resident of Ghaziabad.

Police have informed their parents and are questioning them to ascertain the exact sequence of events. “The reason behind the step is yet to be ascertained. Their family members have been approached,” said Additional Commissioner of Police Parwaiz Ahmed.

Police said they are also looking into how the girls reached the railway track.

Two weeks ago, three men were run over by a train on the same stretch near Ashram while crossing the track. Police said over 30 people have been killed on the stretch between Nizamuddin and Tughlakabad railway stations this year.

