Sunday, Oct 02, 2022

15-year-old domestic worker dies under suspicious circumstances in Gurgaon, 3 booked

Police have booked three men for murder after the girl’s family alleged that the three molested and killed her at the house where she worked.

An FIR was registered against the accused under IPC sections 302 (murder), 354 (assault or criminal force to woman with intent to outrage her modesty) and 34 (common intention).

A 15-year-old girl who was working as a domestic worker died under suspicious circumstances in Gurgaon Thursday. Police have booked three men for murder after the girl’s family alleged that the three molested and killed her at the house where she worked.

The family said that she went to work on Thursday around 9 am. Her brother-in-law said, “At 10.30 am, we received a call that she was admitted to a hospital. When I reached the hospital, the doctor informed me that she was dead on arrival…we suspect she was murdered.”

In the police complaint, her sister said that she worked at the house where three men were staying. “I am pregnant, and I had to send my sister to work last month. Two weeks ago, she informed me that the men misbehaved with her. When I confronted them, they apologised… I suspect that the three molested her and later murdered her. They are now making up an excuse that she died of electrocution,” she said in the FIR.

Police said they received information on Thursday that a girl had died of electrocution at a private hospital, following which a team rushed to the spot. “Based on the complaint, we have registered an FIR against three men. The body was handed over to family after the post-mortem, the results of which are awaited,” said a police officer.

First published on: 02-10-2022 at 07:14:08 am
