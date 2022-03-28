15 police stations report most snatching cases in city: Data

During a crime mapping exercise of snatching incidents across the capital, the Delhi Police Crime Branch has identified the top 15 police stations with most such cases. Of these 15, five police stations — Shastri Park (63 cases), Nand Nagri (41), Bhajanpura (36), New Usmanpur (29), and Jyoti Nagar (28) — are under the Northeast district where maximum incidents have been reported till March 23 this year.

In a crime review meeting on Saturday, Police Commissioner Rakesh Asthana reviewed crime trends, shown by Special CP (Crime) R S Yadav, and discussed preventive measures taken by the district police concerned.

“The analysis conducted by Northeast district police found that in more than 85% of total registered snatching incidents, the snatched property is a mobile phone, and that the incidents were committed from 6 pm to 2 am when there is heavy movement of people. In view of population density and crowd in the district, phone users are a soft target for snatchers,” a senior police officer said.

When contacted, DCP (Northeast) Sanjay Sain said they have taken several preventive steps and their snatching calls have been decreased as compared to last year: “There was a jurisdictional issue of Shastri Park police station with New Usmanpur police station, but we have resolved that… There were bushes in Yamuna Khadar and we have found that in most cases, the accused managed to escape into the bushes… We have removed all bushes from that area… We are also coordinating with the department concerned to build a big wall and place more street lights.”

While reviewing crime incidents of the last month, Asthana found 753 incidents were reported from February 24-March 23 as compared to 782 in the same period last year. “District-wise, there was a decline in snatching incidents as compared to last year. 101 incidents took place in Northeast Delhi as compared to 107 (last year); 74 incidents in East Delhi as compared to 77; and 61 incidents in Dwarka as compared to 38,” an officer said.

The Crime Branch mapped top 15 police stations with regard to robbery incidents. Delhi Police spokesperson Suman Nalwa said each station has its own strategy depending on the demographic profile and type of crime.

“As per the review period, 209 robbery incidents took place as compared to 207 last year. Three districts reported the highest robberies — 32 in Outer, 29 in Dwarka, 19 in Outer North,” the officer said. However, this year, the percentage of solved cases has improved in comparison to last year — 89% of robberies were solved this year as opposed to 86% last year, 43% of snatchings were solved this year as compared to last year’s 40%, as per data.