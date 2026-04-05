Name-and-shame tactic pays off: Rs 15 lakh recovered from residents who did not pay maintenance at Gurgaon’s residential society

A little over a month after the Residents Welfare Association (RWA) of Uppal Southend township in Gurgaon’s sectors 49 and 50 publicly displayed the names of residents who have not paid maintenance dues, nearly one-third of the listed defaulters have cleared their payments, helping the RWA recover around Rs 15 lakh.

The township had come into the spotlight in early March after a large yellow board listing defaulters was installed outside the main gate. The notice not only named residents but also outlined penalties – food deliveries from apps like Zomato and Swiggy, car washing, and even domestic help services could be suspended until payments are cleared.

The township, which offers independent floors, villas and residential plots worth more than Rs 2 crore, faced unpaid maintenance worth around Rs 45 lakh.

RWA general secretary Anil Anand told The Indian Express on Saturday, “Over Rs 15 lakh of the Rs 45 lakh have been recovered, with more than 40% of those named on the board paying up.”

“We did not have to send reminders… Neighbours of those named convinced them, and more residents are coming forward to clear their dues… Mostly, only legacy defaulters – those owing over Rs 1 lakh for some time now – are yet to pay up,” he added.

Anand said the move has drawn positive feedback, with RWAs from across Gurgaon and even cities like Bengaluru and Hyderabad reaching out. “We have been receiving calls and messages from RWAs wanting to replicate our plan,” he added.

The RWA has, meanwhile, softened its stance. The earlier mandate to suspend services such as food deliveries from Swiggy and Zomato, domestic help, and car washing for defaulters has now been relaxed, said Anand.

Story continues below this ad

However, he added, “RWA social events are still not open to defaulters.”

For many of those named as defaulters, the issue is not simply non-payment but what they described as unequal access to services — particularly security. Some residents have argued that they pay privately for guards while still being billed for common security expenses.

“We don’t get the facilities we are being charged for… Our home is located on a 6-floor plot on the main road where there is no dedicated security guard. We employ guards at our own expense,” Sunita Chauhan, involved in the business of manufacturing aircraft parts, had earlier told The Indian Express.

Clinical nutritionist Shalu Jain, also named in the list, had said, “Why should we pay for security, which forms 80% of the dues, when we do not get a guard… Most of those on the list face the same issue.”

Story continues below this ad

However, Anand, who is into interior design business, had rubbished these claims. “Even with charges for security guards, the maintenance per month is nominal, between Rs 1,100 to Rs 1,350 per month. Do those not getting a guard not enjoy other facilities like community events, clean roads and parks for which we have to pay the staff,” he had asked.