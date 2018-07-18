146 cops work to catch 1 snatcher in south Delhi

“Several police teams checked railway stations along multiple routes for the boy,” said Joint Commissioner of Police (crime branch) Alok Kumar. (Representational/Express photo) “Several police teams checked railway stations along multiple routes for the boy,” said Joint Commissioner of Police (crime branch) Alok Kumar. (Representational/Express photo)

Delhi Police deployed more than 146 policemen in several areas of south Delhi to apprehend a chain snatcher, police said.

In a five-day operation, policemen took a briefing session from DCP (south) Romil Baaniya and coordinated with each other over wireless sets and WhatsApp, following which they identified the accused, Vineet Sharma, who was arrested from Mehrauli on Wednesday last week.

With his arrest, police claimed to have solved 23 cases of chain snatching in south Delhi, and recovered seven gold chains.

Vineet revealed that he and his associate would snatch chains in Dwarka and Rohini districts, police said.

For all the latest Delhi News, download Indian Express App