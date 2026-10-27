Over 1,400 ghats to be readied for Chhath, Delhi may invite foreign ambassadors

Authorities in Delhi are expected to make more than 1,400 ghats ready for the upcoming Chhath festival — up from 1,326 last year.
The four-day festival begins on November 13. Chief Minister Rekha Gupta Tuesday directed officials to complete all basic preparations at the ghats by November 6 and make adequate arrangements to ensure safety and convenience of devotees.
The Delhi government has also planned to invite foreign ambassadors to be part of the festival this time. Officials were directed to coordinate with the Indian Council for Cultural Relations (ICCR) to identify a suitable venue to host the dignitaries.
At a review meeting on Tuesday, CM Gupta instructed officials from various departments, district administrations and civic agencies to inspect the ghats in person and address any shortcomings. She said all major arrangements should be completed at least two days before the festival, leaving only tasks such as filling the ghats with water, installing tents and final cleaning for later.
Cabinet Minister Kapil Mishra, MLAs Abhay Verma, Chandan Kumar Chaudhary and Sandeep Sehawat, officials from the Revenue department, Delhi Police, Traffic Police, Delhi Jal Board, Municipal Corporation of Delhi, New Delhi Municipal Council, Public Works Department, Irrigation and Flood Control Department and Delhi Fire Services were among officials who attended the meeting.
Gupta said that apart from covered tents at large and medium-sized ghats, officials should also arrange additional tents at major model ghats as per requirement.
The Chief Minister stressed on the need for adequate toilets and changing rooms for women, directing officials to pay special attention to cleanliness.
With heavy footfall expected at ghats on November 15 and 16, officials have been asked to ensure deployment of sanitation workers and additional teams round the clock. They have also been asked to install large dustbins and to make sure waste is cleared continuously and not allowed to accumulate.
Gupta also said that there should be no dark spots on the routes leading to the ghats.
Officials were also directed to ensure CCTV surveillance at all major ghats.
At model ghats, the CM said, officials should install prominent gates visible from the main roads for devotees to identify the entry points. Large model ghats should also have LED screens displaying content related to Chhath Puja, besides with information related to the Delhi government’s public welfare schemes.
Arrangements to be put in place at railway stations and bus terminals in view of the expected rush of passengers travelling to Bihar, Jharkhand and Uttar Pradesh for the festival were also discussed at Tuesday’s. Officials were also asked to coordinate with the Ministry of Railways to manage crowds at railway stations and also ensure that people taking buses receive adequate assistance.