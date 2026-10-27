Over 1,400 ghats to be readied for Chhath, Delhi may invite foreign ambassadors

Authorities in Delhi are expected to make more than 1,400 ghats ready for the upcoming Chhath festival — up from 1,326 last year.

The four-day festival begins on November 13. Chief Minister Rekha Gupta Tuesday directed officials to complete all basic preparations at the ghats by November 6 and make adequate arrangements to ensure safety and convenience of devotees.

The Delhi government has also planned to invite foreign ambassadors to be part of the festival this time. Officials were directed to coordinate with the Indian Council for Cultural Relations (ICCR) to identify a suitable venue to host the dignitaries.

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At a review meeting on Tuesday, CM Gupta instructed officials from various departments, district administrations and civic agencies to inspect the ghats in person and address any shortcomings. She said all major arrangements should be completed at least two days before the festival, leaving only tasks such as filling the ghats with water, installing tents and final cleaning for later.