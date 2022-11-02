14-year-old girl gangraped by five men inside Gurgaon hotel

A 14-year-old girl was allegedly gangraped by five men inside a hotel in Gurgaon, said police Tuesday, adding all the accused have been arrested and the investigation is going on.

The minor said two of the accused were known to her and allegedly took her to the hotel where they called the other accused.

An FIR was lodged against the accused on the complaint of the girl’s father on Sunday. He alleged that the incident took place on Saturday morning.

“On 29/10/22 morning around 12:30 pm, my daughter, aged 14, left the house. We thought she went out to play but she didn’t return home till night. Today (Sunday), we found her. She was visibly harrowed and upset. She later revealed that two boys lured her and took her to a hotel on a bike. There they called their friends. The five took turns and raped her. These boys later threatened her…” reads the FIR.

The accused—Mohit, Sohil, Praveen, Anshu, and Vikas—have been booked under sections of kidnapping, gang rape, and criminal intimidation of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and the Pocso Act.

Police officials said they sent teams and caught the accused after the complaint was lodged. The men live near the girl’s house.