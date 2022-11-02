scorecardresearch
Wednesday, Nov 02, 2022

14-year-old girl gangraped by five men inside Gurgaon hotel

The minor said two of the accused were known to her and allegedly took her to the hotel where they called the other accused.

An FIR was lodged against the accused on the complaint of the girl’s father on Sunday. He alleged that the incident took place on Saturday morning.

A 14-year-old girl was allegedly gangraped by five men inside a hotel in Gurgaon, said police Tuesday, adding all the accused have been arrested and the investigation is going on.

The minor said two of the accused were known to her and allegedly took her to the hotel where they called the other accused.

An FIR was lodged against the accused on the complaint of the girl’s father on Sunday. He alleged that the incident took place on Saturday morning.

“On 29/10/22 morning around 12:30 pm, my daughter, aged 14, left the house. We thought she went out to play but she didn’t return home till night. Today (Sunday), we found her. She was visibly harrowed and upset. She later revealed that two boys lured her and took her to a hotel on a bike. There they called their friends. The five took turns and raped her. These boys later threatened her…” reads the FIR.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Morbi Bridge Collapse | Bridge cable rusted, not repaired, police tell co...Premium
Morbi Bridge Collapse | Bridge cable rusted, not repaired, police tell co...
Arif Mohammad Khan is overreaching in his role as governorPremium
Arif Mohammad Khan is overreaching in his role as governor
Shehbaz Sharif in Beijing amid domestic, global turmoil: Significance of ...Premium
Shehbaz Sharif in Beijing amid domestic, global turmoil: Significance of ...
UPSC Key- November 1, 2022: Why you should read ‘Tragedy and Accountabili...Premium
UPSC Key- November 1, 2022: Why you should read ‘Tragedy and Accountabili...

The accused—Mohit, Sohil, Praveen, Anshu, and Vikas—have been booked under sections of kidnapping, gang rape, and criminal intimidation of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and the Pocso Act.

More from Delhi

Police officials said they sent teams and caught the accused after the complaint was lodged. The men live near the girl’s house.

First published on: 02-11-2022 at 09:54:20 am
Next Story

Elon Musk’s big Twitter’s changes: Pay $8 for Blue tick, what it will mean and more

Explained Today | Make sense of the news with our daily explainers on a range of topics
Read Now
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Nov 02: Latest News
Advertisement