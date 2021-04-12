14 top private hospitals in Delhi turn Covid-only facilities

People take Covid-19 vaccination shot at a hospital in New Delhi on Monday. (Express Photo: Praveen Khanna)

Fourteen top private hospitals in Delhi have been fully turned into Covid-only facilities, as per orders issued by the Delhi government on Monday. A total of 3,202 general beds and 1,135 beds will now be fully dedicated for Covid-19 patients in the 14 hospitals.

The hospitals include Indraprastha Apollo, Sir Ganga Ram, Holy Family, Max Hospital Shalimar Bagh, Fortis Hospital Shalimar Bagh and Max Smart Super Speciality Hospital.

“Fourteen private hospitals declared fully Covid. In other hospitals beds increased from 50% to 60%. Total 2,060 beds increased in private hospitals,” tweeted Health Minister Satyendar Jain.

The orders were issued hours after Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal held a meeting with top officials to review the Covid-19 situation in Delhi. During the meeting, it was decided that the number of beds will be augmented in both the private and government sector.

Apart from this, 60% of the total ward capacity in 101 private hospitals has to be reserved for Covid-19 treatment. This means 5,689 general beds in 101 private hospitals will be earmarked for the treatment of Covid-19 patients.

“In order to augment the bed capacity for Covid-19 patients in view of the unprecedented surge of Covid-19 cases in the last few days, 14 private hospitals are declared as full Covid hospitals and are directed that henceforth these hospitals shall not admit any non-Covid medical/surgical patients till further notice. Further, 101 private hospitals are directed to reserve 60% of their total ward bed capacity for Covid-related treatment,” stated the order issued by the state health department on Monday.

This is the third such order in the last two weeks. On March 31, the Delhi government had added 230 ICU beds and 842 general beds in 33 private hospitals after witnessing a rise in the daily number of Covid-19 cases. On April 5, the Delhi government had ordered 54 private hospitals and 11 Delhi government hospitals to increase the number of beds in general ward and ICU for the patients infected with Covid-19.