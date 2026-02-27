14 JNU students arrested after day after clash with Delhi Police

Stay updated with the latest - Click here to follow us on Instagram
The Delhi Police has arrested 14 Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) hours after halting a student march towards the Ministry of Education on Thursday, police officers said.
Those arrested include former JNU students’ union (JNUSU) president Nitish Kumar, current president Aditi Mishra, Danish Ali and Gopika Babu.
The planned protest march ended in clashes with the police and the detention of 51 protesters, including four JNU Students’ Union (JNUSU) office-bearers.
Later on Thursday night, the protesters were booked by Vasant Kunj North police under sections 221 (voluntarily obstructing a public servant in the discharge of official duties), 121[1] (voluntarily causing hurt to deter a public servant from performing their duty), 132 (assault or use of criminal force to prevent a public servant from carrying out official work and 3[5] (common intention) of Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).
According to the Delhi Police, the university administration had informed the students that no permission had been granted for a protest outside the campus and asked them to restrict themselves to university premises. Despite this, around 400 to 500 students gathered on Thursday afternoon and began marching toward the main gate at about 3.20 p.m.
Many yellow barricades were seen on Friday outside the JNU campus main gate alongside personnel deployed.
“The barricades were damaged and the protest became violent,” the police said in a statement. Protesters allegedly hurled banners, sticks and shoes, and some went “to the extent of physically assaulting by biting” police personnel. “As a result, several police personnel were injured during the protest today,” the statement said.
Police said the protesters were stopped at the North Gate of the campus and gradually pushed back inside. “Protestors were detained, who had become violent & did not obey lawful orders,” the statement added.
The students’ union, however, alleged excessive force and misconduct by the police.
In a statement Thursday, the JNU Teachers’ Association also condemned the police action and demanded the immediate release of detained students.
“The JNUTA strongly condemns the brutal use of force by the Delhi Police against JNU students and the detention of several of them, including two JNUSU office bearers,” the teachers’ body said. It alleged that women students were among those injured during the police action at the university gate, and that “even the laws prohibiting male policemen from acting against women were brazenly flouted.”
