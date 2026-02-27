14 JNU students arrested after day after clash with Delhi Police

The Delhi Police has arrested 14 Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) hours after halting a student march towards the Ministry of Education on Thursday, police officers said.

Those arrested include former JNU students’ union (JNUSU) president Nitish Kumar, current president Aditi Mishra, Danish Ali and Gopika Babu.

The planned protest march ended in clashes with the police and the detention of 51 protesters, including four JNU Students’ Union (JNUSU) office-bearers.

Later on Thursday night, the protesters were booked by Vasant Kunj North police under sections 221 (voluntarily obstructing a public servant in the discharge of official duties), 121[1] (voluntarily causing hurt to deter a public servant from performing their duty), 132 (assault or use of criminal force to prevent a public servant from carrying out official work and 3[5] (common intention) of Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).