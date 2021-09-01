14 Jamtara-based conmen posing as bank officials held

Fourteen cyber cheats from Jamtara-based gangs who allegedly conned people by posing as bank officials or e-wallet company officials were arrested by the Delhi Police’s Cyber Cell. Police Tuesday claimed the arrests led to a 29% drop in crimes committed by Jamtara-based fraudsters.

According to police, they started looking for the leader, Altaf Ansari (20), and his gang members when they came across a complaint from a Delhi-based doctor. The doctor was looking for a customer care executive online but was directed to a fake website created by the accused, which looked exactly like her banking website. The accused allegedly managed to swindle Rs 10 lakh from her on the pretext of installing an app on her phone.

The Cyber Cell started an investigation and found that Ansari and his associate Ghulam Ansari are kingpins of a large-scale module. According to police, the gang members used different methods to cheat thousands of people — they either posed as bank/e-wallet company officials or created fake websites, and tricking people into giving their bank details.

DCP (Cyber Cell) Anyesh Roy said his team found that Ghulam was in Ghaziabad’s Loni to meet a friend and sent a raiding team there. “Ghulam was sleeping on the terrace and jumped from one house to another and tried to flee. Our team chased him and caught him and his associates,” said the DCP.

Meanwhile, another police team was sent to Jamtara to conduct more raids and arrest Altaf and his associates. DCP Roy said, “Altaf found out about Ghulam’s arrest and tried to flee in his Scorpio, but we chased him for more than 100 km and arrested him from Jharkhand.”

In a seven-day operation, the team arrested 14 persons of the gang from Loni, Deoghar, and Jamui. Police said Ansari, known as a “rockstar” at his hometown in Deoghar, has allegedly cheated people of Rs 10 crore in the last few years.

In Jamui, police found that the cyber cheats were allegedly posing as health officials and contacted anganwadi workers to obtain details of pregnant women. “Altaf’s men contacted these women and told them that they would receive Rs 5,000 under the Pradhan Mantri Matru Vandana Yojana and used to send a fake link. The link would direct the user to fill in personal details which the accused would use to steal money,” added the DCP.