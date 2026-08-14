14 days, two accidents, one target: Delhi Police cracks 27-year-old revenge plot

First came a Hyundai i10, bearing down on the scooter of 46-year-old Deepak Dabas on an Outer Delhi road on July 2. Fourteen days later, a Scorpio came for him again. While the first accident left Deepak injured, the second left him dead – and, police say, exposed a 27-year-old village rivalry that had turned into a planned revenge killing.
A resident of Majra Dabas, Deepak was near Prem Pyau Road on July 2 when the Hyundai i10 allegedly hit his scooter. He survived after falling into a farm, escaping with injuries.
On July 16, he was allegedly hit by a Scorpio near Chandpur Majra Road. A PCR call was received at Kanjhawala police station and officers found Deepak dead. His damaged scooter lay about 100 m away.
What caught attention of the police were tyre marks on his chest and legs. Police suspected the Scorpio had not simply struck him once but had been driven over him repeatedly. “Usually, when someone is run over, there are only one set of tyre marks. In this case, there were multiple tyre marks, as if someone had repeatedly run him over,” an officer privy to the investigation said.
What initially appeared to be two road accidents was subsequently investigated as a planned killing, resulting in the arrest of five persons — main conspirator Pawan alias Jagpal Dabas, Sagar Kala, Atul alias Monty, Sahil and Prince alias Tilli.
The roots of the alleged revenge go back 27 years. Police said Deepak had allegedly misbehaved with Pawan’s sister, all residents of the same village. Pawan’s uncle’s son, Rajpal, had then allegedly thrashed Deepak. Deepak, police said, retaliated by attacking Rajpal, setting off a rivalry that continued for years.
Pawan’s sister eventaully married and moved away. But police said Deepak continued to intimidate her whenever she returned to her maternal home. “Deepak would go around in his tractor, make sounds with the vehicle to grab attention. Last year, he also did something similar to Pawan’s close friend Sagar Kala’s sister. It was then that the two decided to take revenge,” an officer said.
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The plan began in February, police said, when Sagar’s brother Saajan allegedly opened fire outside Deepak’s residence to scare him.
The first attempt to kill Deepak came on July 2, police said. An FIR was registered in connection with incident. Sagar (30) was allegedly driving the car. “Pawan was angry with Sagar and told him that in the second attempt, he would drive,” said the officer.
Two weeks later, police said, Sagar ran over Deepak. Following this, the Scorpio was recovered.
An FIR was lodged and a joint team of the Kanjhawala police and Special Staff was formed. While the Kanjhawala police team was led by SHO Inspector Krishan Kumar, the Special Staff team was headed by Inspector Sandeep Godara.
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The first breakthrough came on July 17, when police arrested Sagar. During questioning, he allegedly said that he had intentionally hit Deepak with the Hyundai i10 on July 2 to kill him.
The car was subsequently recovered from Atul (30), who was also arrested.
“Pawan, who had a long-standing enmity with Deepak, planned the killing. He had earlier fired outside the house of Deepak’s brother… Two more arrests followed,” said DCP (Rohini) Shashank Jaiswal.
He added that Sahil (23) was arrested on July 22 for allegedly harbouring Pawan and attempting to destroy evidence. Prince (24) was arrested on July 26 for allegedly arranging the Scorpio. Police said Tilli is the nephew of jailed gangster Kala Jhatedi.
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After the murder, police said, Pawan kept changing his location. He first went to Meerut, then Hisar, Rajasthan and Gujarat. As the Kanwar season began, he travelled to Haridwar and stayed in tents used by Kanwariyas. He was eventually arrested on August 12.
Pawan has four previous criminal cases, while Sagar Kala and Atul have two each, police said.
Sakshi Chand is an Assistant Editor at The Indian Express, based in New Delhi. With over a decade of experience in investigative journalism, she is a leading voice on crime, the prison system, and institutional governance in the National Capital.
Professional Background
Specialization: Her reporting focus includes high-stakes crime, national security, prison reforms, and traffic governance.
Key Coverage: She has been on the frontlines of major events such as the 2G spectrum case, the 2020 North-East Delhi riots, and communal clashes across Uttar Pradesh (Kasganj, Aligarh).
Earlier Career: Before joining The Indian Express, she was a reporter for The Times of India.
Personal Interests: Outside of her career in journalism, Sakshi is a National-level basketball player and coach, bringing a unique sporting discipline to her professional life.
Major Recent Coverage (Late 2025)
Her reporting in the latter half of 2025 has been dominated by a major terror investigation and administrative accountability:
1. The Red Fort Blast Investigation
Throughout November and December 2025, Sakshi led the coverage of a car explosion near Delhi's Red Fort:
Forensic Breakthroughs: She reported on the use of TATP and ammonium nitrate in the IED and identified the shops where raw materials were sourced (Nov 14-16, 2025).
The "i20 Route": She meticulously tracked the journey of the vehicle used in the blast, tracing it to a Pulwama-based resident who entered Delhi via the Badarpur toll plaza (Nov 12, 2025).
Victim Support: She recently reported on the Delhi Police providing a list of damaged vehicle owners to the Finance Ministry to expedite insurance claims for those caught in the blast (Dec 4, 2025).
2. Crime & Police Accountability
"Crackdown on Extortion Gangs": In December 2025, she reported on a syndicate that was blackmailing traffic cops. Following five arrests, the Special CP directed officers to report all such attempts (Dec 12, 2025).
"Corruption in the Ranks": She covered the arrest of five Delhi Police personnel by the Vigilance branch following a wave of public complaints (May 19, 2025).
Cold Cases & International Murders: She has extensively tracked the case of a man who allegedly killed his wife in London and fled to India, reporting on his "Proclaimed Offender" status and the denial of his anticipatory bail (May 2025).
3. Governance & Public Policy
"13,000 Homes for 90,000 Cops": A data-driven feature on why the majority of Delhi Police personnel are forced to live on rent despite the city's housing projects (May 4, 2025).
Traffic Decongestion: Using her interest in urban logistics, she detailed how the Traffic Police eased congestion on Vikas Marg by switching off signals and creating U-turns (April 2, 2025).
Signature Style
Sakshi Chand is known for a data-driven and investigative approach. She frequently uses forensic reports, CCTV analysis, and administrative data to go beyond the "official version" of a crime story. Her work in prison reporting is particularly noted for highlighting the legal and humanitarian conditions of foreign detention centers and local jails. ... Read More