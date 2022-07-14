scorecardresearch
Wednesday, July 13, 2022

14 Chinese nationals overstaying in country detained from Noida

They had been living in Noida for the past one year and were working in a mobile company in Phase 2, police said.

By: Express News Service | Noida |
July 14, 2022 1:47:10 am
"Out of the 14 people, some had flown into India in 2019 and others in January 2020," said DCP (Noida) Rajesh S.

A group of 14 Chinese citizens residing in India on expired business visas were detained by Noida Police based on information provided by the Local Intelligence Unit (LIU), Noida, Wednesday. The group has been sent to a detention centre in Delhi.

“Out of the 14 people, some had flown into India in 2019 and others in January 2020,” said DCP (Noida) Rajesh S.

