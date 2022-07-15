14.9 lakh registrations, over 500 cities: CUET phase 1 kicks off today across country

The first phase of the Common University Entrance Test (CUET) is all set to begin Friday and will be conducted by the National Testing Agency (NTA). The second biggest entrance exam in the country, which is being conducted for the first time, will begin in test centres in more than 500 cities across the country and 10 cities abroad.

The exam is being conducted in two phases, with the first phase set to take place on July 15, 16, 19 and 20 and the second phase will be held on August 4-8, and 10. Candidates who have opted to sit for CUET in Physics, Chemistry or Biology will give the exam in phase two after the NEET exam to be held on July 17.

CUET will be the second biggest all India exam after NEET with 14.9 lakh registrations. It has surpassed JEE-Mains’ average registration of nine lakh. NEET usually has an average of 18 lakh registrations.

Out of the total 14.9 lakh candidates, around 8.1 lakh candidates are scheduled to give the exam in the first slot and 6.8 lakh candidates in the second slot. These candidates have applied for 54,555 unique combinations of subjects across 90 universities.

The CUET will be a computer-based test with MCQs, divided into three sections – Section I (IA and IB) for language proficiency, Section II for core topic knowledge and Section III for general knowledge. It will be held in two shifts, with the morning shift to be held from 9 am to 12.15 pm and the evening shift from 3 pm to 6.45 pm.

The exam will have negative markings, meaning one mark will be deducted for each wrong answer. However, there will be no penalty for not attempting questions.

Prior to the exam, several aspirants have raised concerns over having to give too many exams in a short period of time, delay in admit cards and not being given the choice of centre. The UGC, however, has claimed that 98% of students have been allotted a centre of their preference.

As opposed to percentage, the CUET score will be released in percentile, that is, it will indicate the position of a candidate vis-a-vis other candidates.

A total of 44 central universities, 12 state universities, 11 deemed universities, and 19 private universities have applied to participate in the first edition of CUET for UG admissions in the 2022-23 academic session.

The UGC has asked universities to fix their deadline for admission to undergraduate courses after CBSE declares its class 12 exam results, as some universities had already begun the process. —(with PTI inputs)