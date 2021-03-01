Delhi: 136 private hospitals among list of 192 centres for Covid vaccine phase II

Over 43 lakh people over 60 years and those with co-morbid conditions in the age group of 45-59 years in Delhi are next in line for the Covid vaccine shot, with mass immunisation under Phase II for this group beginning Monday. The Delhi government has finalised a list of 192 hospitals — 136 private and 56 government — where vaccination for this group will be carried out six days a week.

On Sunday, a meeting was held with private hospitals as well as district officials on the second phase of the drive. According to sources, the country-wide drive will begin from 12 pm.

Beneficiaries can either register online on the CO-WIN app or directly walk in at these centres for the shot. Those aged between 45-59 years with co-morbidities will have to carry a medical certificate, in the prescribed format, from a registered medical practitioner. The list of specified co-morbidities include heart failure with hospital admission in past one year, end-stage kidney disease, congenital heart disease, diabetes (>10 years or with complications), Lymphoma/ Leukaemia/ Myeloma.

The certificate’s format is available on http://www.dshm.delhi.gov.in.

Beneficiaries are advised to carry any one photo ID document such as Aadhaar card or Electoral Photo Identity Card.

“Appointment for vaccination can be booked online… appointment will be based on available slots on the CO-WIN portal. This facility would begin soon. The list of Covid vaccination centres will also be visible on the CO-WIN portal. One mobile number cannot be used for making more than four registrations. On Monday, online slots for booking would be available from 12 pm to 3 pm. From Tuesday onwards, online slots would be available from 9 am to 3 pm,” said a senior official from the Delhi government.

The cost of the vaccination at private hospitals will be up to Rs 250 per person per dose, while this is free of cost at government health facilities.

In Delhi, 3,67,521 healthcare and frontline workers have been vaccinated as of February 26. The vaccination drive was put on hold for two days to make changes to the CO-WIN app.

As per the plan, the state government had set a target of vaccinating 3 lakh healthcare workers and 6 frontline workers in the first phase. “Vaccination for healthcare and frontline workers will continue till we vaccinate all beneficiaries,” said the official.