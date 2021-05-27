130 deaths in 24 hrs: After two long months, positivity rate under 2% in Delhi

Delhi’s positivity rate dropped below 2% for the first time in two months, with the percentage of people testing positive for Covid against those tested dropping to 1.93% over the last 24 hours.

The last time the city reported a positivity rate below 2% was on March 27, when there were 1,558 positive cases with a rate of 1.7%.

On Wednesday, 1,491 people tested positive in the city, while the Delhi government’s health bulletin recorded 3,952 recoveries during that duration.

Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain had said last week that a 2% positivity rate is what the government was looking at as an indicator of things getting better. “It should be below 5% at least. Of course, our aim is to have no cases in Delhi at all, but a 2% target is what we are looking at present,” he had said when asked at what positivity rate the government intended to lift the lockdown.

The number of deaths in the city also decreased to 130 on Wednesday. On Tuesday, the city had recorded 156 deaths, significantly lower than Monday’s 207.

The vaccination drive in the city, however, has been hit over the last week with less than 45,000 doses being administered on Wednesday. Government school vaccination centres for the 18-44 category remained closed for a third day in a row.

“The repeated decline in numbers has been due to the shortage of vaccines and the fact that for those between the ages of 18 and 44, the entire vaccination programme has been temporarily halted. Around seven days ago, the numbers were as high as 1,20,000 to 1,40,000. This is the third day of no vaccination for those in the 18-44 category in any of the government schools of Delhi… For the youth, the only vaccination that is happening is in private hospitals, at the expense of going to hospitals and contracting the virus, and even more so, at expensive rates. One vaccine dose costs between Rs 800-1300,” said AAP MLA Atishi.