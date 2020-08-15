13-yr-old raped while going to common bathroom, police detain neighbour

Police received a complaint the same night from the girl’s father, who works as a driver. (Representational)

A 13-year-old girl was allegedly kidnapped and raped by two men when she stepped outside her house to use the washroom, police said. The incident took place inside a JJ colony in Southeast Delhi Thursday night.

Police said one of the accused is the girl’s neighbour. He was detained along with his friend on Friday. According to police, around 9 pm, the girl went to use the common washroom but was dragged by her neighbour to a jungle nearby. Police said the accused allegedly raped her there while his friend stood guard.

R P Meena, DCP (Southeast), said, “A case has been registered under sections of rape and POCSO Act. The accused fled the spot after the crime; we have detained both the accused, local police are questioning them.”

Police received a complaint the same night from the girl’s father, who works as a driver.

The family said they searched for the girl after they couldn’t find her. A family member said: “She went to the toilet after dinner but didn’t come back. After 10-15 minutes, we started looking for her and found her injured near the forest. She told her father about the rape and was taken to the hospital. The toilet is hardly 50-100 metres from the house. Usually, her mother accompanies her but we let her go alone as it’s nearby. We didn’t realise it would be unsafe… She sustained a few injuries to her lower abdomen… we know the boy, he lives next door.”

The girl’s statement has been recorded by police and a medical test was conducted, which confirmed rape.

This is the fourth case of a minor being sexually assaulted in the capital in the last 10 days. The first was reported from Outer Delhi on August 4, when a 12-year-old girl was brutally injured and sexually assaulted by a burglar. She has been admitted to AIIMS.

A day later, a 16-year-old girl was sexually assaulted, allegedly by her neighbour, in Northwest Delhi. She sustained injuries during the assault and received six-seven stitches on her lower abdomen.

The third incident took place on August 9 in New Delhi area, when a 17-year-old girl was raped, allegedly by a lab technician inside a hospital. Police said she had gone to the lab after she was promised a job.

