13-year-old killed in fire, short circuit suspected in electric scooter that was being charged

Police said Yashpreet, a student of Class 8, was sleeping in a room on the ground floor with his uncle Gurjit Singh at the time of the blaze.

A 13-year-old boy died while his grandmother sustained injuries in a fire that is suspected to have erupted in an electric scooter, which was being charged, at their house in West Delhi’s Khayala early Wednesday.

The incident occurred around 2.43 am in Vishnu Garden, where the family lives in a two-storey house. The ground floor has a shop and the parking area.

Police said the electric scooter was parked behind the shop when the fire started, suspected from a short circuit.

Both Sharanjeet Kaur (65) and her grandson Yashpreet Singh received burns and were rushed to Guru Gobind Singh Hospital, where doctors declared the boy dead on arrival. Sharanjeet was discharged after treatment on Wednesday.