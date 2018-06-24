13-year-old girl molested by florist outside dargah, accused held: Delhi Police

According to police, the alleged incident took place around 11.30 am when the accused was sitting outside the flower shop. (Representational) According to police, the alleged incident took place around 11.30 am when the accused was sitting outside the flower shop. (Representational)

A 13-year-old girl was allegedly molested by a 40-year-old florist outside a dargah in south Delhi, police said, adding that the alleged incident took place on June 17 when the minor had come to offer prayers with her grandmother.

DCP (south) Romil Baaniya said the accused, Nasir Ahmed, was arrested from the spot and booked under IPC Section 354 (assault or criminal force to woman with intent to outrage her modesty) and Section 8 of the POCSO Act at Malviya Nagar police station.

Police said the accused lives inside the dargah with his family, and is one of the caretakers.

According to police, the alleged incident took place around 11.30 am when the accused was sitting outside the flower shop.

In her complaint, the girl said the accused stopped her from going inside the dargah. “The accused told her grandmother that the girl could not go inside because she was not wearing a chunni over her head. The grandmother asked the girl to wait outside.”

Police said the girl has alleged that once she was alone, the man “touched her inappropriately”.

The girl, who lives nearby, told police that she ran home and told her mother about the incident. The mother took the girl to the dargah and made a PCR call. A police team arrested the accused, who has been sent to Tihar Jail.

Police said the girl has reiterated her allegations while recording her statement before a magistrate.

Police said the accused’s family claimed he is mentally unstable, but have not provided medical documents to support this claim so far.

