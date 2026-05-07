13-year-old beaten to death, body found in South Delhi forest; 2 minors held

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Hours after a 13-year-old boy was reported missing, police said his body was recovered from a dense forest in South Delhi on Tuesday evening.
Officers said that the boy was allegedly beaten to death by minors who held a grudge against him.
Two minors were apprehended on Tuesday night in connection with the case, officers added.
Police said that the accused minors told them that an altercation had begun earlier on Monday when one of the minors shoved the victim.
Locals intervened at the time, but the grudge festered, and the accused allegedly killed him later on Monday, officers said.
According to police, the teen was playing cricket near a temple on Monday afternoon when the two accused approached him.
Pretending to make amends, they allegedly lured him into the forest on the pretext of burying a dead dog.
Once there, they seized the moment and choked him to death, officers said. One of them also struck his face with a brick, officers added.
According to the police, the deceased’s father returned home on Monday night to find that his son had been missing since 3 pm. After searches proved unsuccessful, the family filed a missing person report on Tuesday.
Police said that the accused juveniles were apprehended based on technical evidence.
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