13-year-old beaten to death, body found in South Delhi forest; 2 minors held

Officers said that the boy was allegedly beaten to death by minors who held a grudge against him.

Hours after a 13-year-old boy was reported missing, police said his body was recovered from a dense forest in South Delhi on Tuesday evening.

Officers said that the boy was allegedly beaten to death by minors who held a grudge against him.

Two minors were apprehended on Tuesday night in connection with the case, officers added.

Police said that the accused minors told them that an altercation had begun earlier on Monday when one of the minors shoved the victim.

Locals intervened at the time, but the grudge festered, and the accused allegedly killed him later on Monday, officers said.