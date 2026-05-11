13 km, 8 stations: Upcoming Metro line promises major relief for East Delhi commuters

The proposed Shastri Park-Mayur Vihar Phase III corridor will span 13.197 km and include eight stations. (File Photo)

Connectivity in East Delhi is set to get a major boost under the Delhi Metro’s newly approved expansion plan, with a new corridor connecting Shastri Park to Mayur Vihar Phase III expected to improve travel across densely populated residential and commercial areas in the trans-Yamuna region.

The new corridor was announced by Chief Minister Rekha Gupta earlier this month during the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation’s (DMRC) 32nd Foundation Day event.

It is among seven new metro corridors approved under Phase V (B) by the government, which together will add 97.158 km and 65 stations to the Delhi Metro network at an estimated cost of Rs. 48,204.56 crore.