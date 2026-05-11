13 km, 8 stations: Upcoming Metro line promises major relief for East Delhi commuters

Stay updated with the latest - Click here to follow us on Instagram
Connectivity in East Delhi is set to get a major boost under the Delhi Metro’s newly approved expansion plan, with a new corridor connecting Shastri Park to Mayur Vihar Phase III expected to improve travel across densely populated residential and commercial areas in the trans-Yamuna region.
The new corridor was announced by Chief Minister Rekha Gupta earlier this month during the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation’s (DMRC) 32nd Foundation Day event.
It is among seven new metro corridors approved under Phase V (B) by the government, which together will add 97.158 km and 65 stations to the Delhi Metro network at an estimated cost of Rs. 48,204.56 crore.
The proposal for the project will now be sent to the Central government for approval.
All about the corridor
The proposed Shastri Park-Mayur Vihar Phase III corridor will span 13.197 km and include eight stations.
According to details shared by the Delhi government, the East Delhi corridor will consist of both underground and elevated stretches, with 8.99 km underground and 4.207 km elevated.
The line will function as an independent corridor and is expected to connect areas such as Geeta Colony, Gandhi Nagar market, Kailash Nagar, Patparganj, New Kondli and Mayur Vihar Phase III.
Three interchange stations
Interchange stations have been proposed at Shastri Park on the Red Line, Nirman Vihar on the Blue Line and Trilokpuri on the Pink Line, potentially improving East-West and North-South connectivity for commuters travelling across different parts of Delhi.
The corridor is expected to ease travel for residents in several congested East Delhi neighbourhoods that currently rely heavily on road-based transport. Areas such as Gandhi Nagar and Geeta Colony witness significant daily movement of office-goers and traders, while stretches around Patparganj and Mayur Vihar have seen rapid residential growth over the last decade.
The proposed line is also expected to improve connectivity between trans-Yamuna areas and Central Delhi by reducing dependence on interchange-heavy routes currently used by commuters travelling through Rajiv Chowk or Yamuna Bank.
Apart from the East Delhi corridor, the Phase V (B) plan includes new routes such as Dhansa Bus Stand-Nangloi; Central Secretariat-Kishangarh; Samaypur Badli-Narela; Kirti Nagar-Palam; Jor Bagh-Mithapur; and Keshavpuram-Rohini Sector 34.
Four corridors have been identified as priority projects out of the seven corridors, and are targeted for completion by 2029, though the government has not yet publicly specified whether the Shastri Park-Mayur Vihar Phase III corridor is among the priority stretches.
Last December, the Cabinet had approved Phase V (A), a 16-km expansion, which primarily focuses on providing connectivity to the Central Vista corridor.
“The complete length of Phase V will be around 200 km across Delhi-NCR,” DMRC MD Vikas Kumar had told The Indian Express in an interview earlier this year. These remaining corridors seek to expand metro coverage into the NCR states.
Stay updated with the latest - Click here to follow us on Instagram