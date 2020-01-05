Follow Us:
Delhi: 13 FIRs against builders in Dwarka real estate scam

As per police, builders allegedly acting in the name of the government lured homebuyers through “lucrative housing schemes” and demanded a large sum of money for advance bookings or allotments.

By: Express News Service | New Delhi | Published: January 5, 2020 4:07:52 am
Delhi news, Delhi city news, Delhi Dwarka flats fraud, Delhi fraud case, indian express news A Special Investigative Team (SIT) has been constituted for the investigation.

The Economic Offences Wing (EOW) of the Delhi Police has filed 13 FIRs against city builders for allegedly duping thousands of homebuyers with the promise of flats in Dwarka and other areas under Delhi Development Authority’s (DDA) Land Pooling Policy, according to a statement released by Delhi Police.

Advertisements through web portals were disseminated and names of housing societies were allegedly used to lure people. As per the EOW statement, a group of Nigerian nationals is also involved in the alleged scam, and investigation is underway.

A Special Investigative Team (SIT) has been constituted for the investigation.

