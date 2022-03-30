123 booked, bus burnt as protest by private firm employees turns violent in Manesar

Police booked 123 people for allegedly vandalising two buses after protests by employees of a manufacturing company at IMT Manesar turned violent Tuesday evening. Police said the protesters set a bus on fire and shattered the window panes of another bus after some of them were detained and taken to the police station.

Police said the employees of the company at Sector 3 have been protesting since March 3 demanding the reinstatement of employees who were allegedly terminated. Earlier this month, at least 30 women employees had staged a protest outside the office of the Gurgaon Police Commissioner on the issue.

In a statement, police said they received a complaint from JNS Instruments Ltd stating that since March 3, some of its employees have been protesting and sloganeering. The company officials were unavailable for comment.

Subhash Boken, spokesperson, Gurgaon police, said the complainant said the protests were related to the company’s decision to transfer nine women employees to their Bhiwadi plant’s line in November 2021.

The complainant said that out of nine, five had joined and four had not, and their case is sub-judice in the labour department.

Police said that at 5.45 am on Tuesday, protesting employees sat outside the company’s gate and forcibly stopped other employees from entering the premises. Police said that as per the orders of a court issued on December 24, 2021, the entry of protesters was barred within 1,000 metres from the company’s gate. The complainant alleged that the protesters had disobeyed the court’s orders.

Ajay Kumar, naib tehsildar, Manesar, said, “The protesters claimed that they were protesting against wrongful termination of some of the workers. On Tuesday morning, the protesters blocked both the gates of the company and sat outside, violating the court’s directions. We gave them several warnings, but when they refused to move, instructions were given to detain them in two police buses and they were taken to the police station.”

Subash Chand, SHO, IMT Manesar police station, said that after protesters were detained, some others gathered outside and damaged the buses.