12,000 new recruits in Delhi govt in last 8 months: L-G Saxena

L-G VK Saxena handed over appointment letters to about 1,200 newly selected appointees in various Delhi government departments at a ceremony organised by the Services Department at Vigyan Bhawan Friday.

Saxena said committed efforts towards filling up long-pending permanent government vacancies had started showing results with 12,000 fresh recruitments — including 9,369 in the Education department itself — having been made during the last 8 months.

“This is more than double the average per year recruitment made during the last five years between 2017-21, which stood only at 5,880 only,” Saxena said, adding that he was committed to removing hurdles in, and was personally monitoring, the filling up of all permanent vacancies in the government at the earliest.

A total of 1,200 successful appointees selected for various posts through exams conducted by Delhi Subordinate Services Selection Board (DSSSB) were invited to collect their appointment letters at the ceremony.

The Directorate of Education, Raj Niwas stated, accounted for as many as 600 of these and the Delhi Transport Corporation for 360; DSSSB has conducted examinations for recruitment against more than 18,000 vacant posts in government departments.