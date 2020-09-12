12-yr-old’s assault: Accused asked for water to enter home

A senior doctor from AIIMS said that she “underwent brain surgery and she is improving now”. “She is fully conscious, out of danger and is doing well,” the doctor said. (Representational)

A month after a 12-year-old was sexually assaulted and left for dead inside her house in Western range, the Delhi Police has recorded her statement under Section 164 of the CrPC, wherein she has said the accused entered her home on the pretext of asking for water.

Police said the man, Krishan Kumar (33), was sentenced to life imprisonment in 2006 for allegedly killing a woman during a house robbery in Outer Delhi’s Sultanpuri. He was released in 2014 on grounds of “good behaviour”.

Police recorded the statement of the minor, whose parents work in a factory and were away at the time, before a magistrate after her condition improved. “She said that on August 3, she was alone at her home when the accused approached her and requested for water. She went inside the kitchen, but soon noticed he was searching for something. She tried to stop him and that’s when he hit her. She tried to raise an alarm, but he caught her and threw her on the bed. At one point, she managed to push him to the ground. Angry, he picked up a sewing machine and hit her on the head several times. When she resisted further, he stabbed her with a pair of scissors, following which she fainted,” an officer said.

“The incident came to light after she was spotted by her neighbours in her balcony, covered in blood and unable to stand. She was taken to a hospital nearby and later referred to the AIIMS ICU. Doctors had performed two surgeries, one on the skull and the other on the lower abdomen,” the officer said.

A senior doctor from AIIMS said that she “underwent brain surgery and she is improving now”. “She is fully conscious, out of danger and is doing well,” the doctor said.

During questioning, the accused had told police he was angry with her for resisting, so he bit her as well. “He allegedly stabbed the girl multiple times, leaving her with injuries to her lower abdomen, face and head. After attacking her, he assumed the girl was dead and left with Rs 200 that he found in the house,” a senior police officer said. Police had recovered the blood-stained scissors from the victim’s house.

