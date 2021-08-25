12-yr-old falls to death while trying to rescue dog

A 12-year-old girl died while trying to rescue her pet dog in a Ghaziabad housing society on Wednesday. Police said Jyotsana Sharma lived with her parents in Govindpuram’s Gaur Homes. The incident took place in the afternoon when the dog got stuck in a ninth floor balcony net and the minor was trying to untangle it.

“We received information that a minor fell from a high rise in Govindpuram. She was rushed to the nearest hospital, where she died during treatment. It appears that she was trying to loosen the pet from a net in the balcony when she lost her balance and fell,” said an official from Kavi Nagar police station.

The dog, too, died in the fall.

According to police, the girl’s mother was inside the house, and once she noticed what had happened, she raised an alarm and residents gathered to help the child.