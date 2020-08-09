12-year-old still critical at AIIMS, family provided compensation

According to doctors, the girl might require another surgery if there is no improvement in her condition. According to doctors, the girl might require another surgery if there is no improvement in her condition.

The 12-year-old girl who was sexually assaulted earlier this week remains admitted at AIIMS and continues to be in a critical condition with a team of doctors closely monitoring her condition. On Friday, she was shifted to the department of neurosurgery as she had developed swelling in the brain.

According to doctors, the girl might require another surgery if there is no improvement in her condition. On Saturday, senior Aam Aadmi Party leader and MLA Atishi met the family of the girl at the hospital. She handed over a cheque of Rs 10 lakh as financial compensation to the family, as announced by Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal.

“The girl is still at the neurosurgery ward and her condition is still critical. We are praying to God for her speedy recovery. I appeal to every citizen of India to pray the same. We all hope she gets well soon and comes back to her family,” said Atishi. On Friday, the Chief Minister had met the 12-year-old girl and her family at AIIMS.

“We know that money cannot compensate for the grief of the family but this will provide some support to them in terms of medical expenses and others. The Delhi government will try its best to provide the toughest punishment to the culprit,” Atishi said. Police have arrested a man in connection with the assault on the girl, who was found by her beighbours in her balcony.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Delhi News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd