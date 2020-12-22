12-year-old is first dengue death in Delhi this year

A medical board has been set up to look into the cause of death for all dengue cases.

A 12-year-old boy from Old Delhi has been declared the first confirmed case of death due to dengue in the city this year.

According to officials, the boy was initially admitted to Kalawati Saran Hospital and later to Holy Family Hospital, where he died on October 27.

A medical board has been set up to look into the cause of death for all dengue cases.

So far this year, the city has seen the fewest number of dengue cases since 2015. While there were over 15,000 cases in 2015, the count is 1,062 till date this year.

While 60 people succumbed to the disease in 2015, the number has progressively decreased since.

In 2016 and 2017, 10 people each succumbed to the disease, followed by four in 2018 and two in 2019.

“The government has been running a concerted programme to combat dengue over the past few years. The year 2015 was particularly deadly for the city, following which many more systems have been put in place. This year has been particularly good with very few cases, and one death. This is also unfortunate as we wanted that no one should die of the disease as the overall number of cases was very low,” a senior Delhi government official said.

