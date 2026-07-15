‘Bystanders shot videos, didn’t help’: Family of Delhi student crushed to death by bus

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On Monday night, 12-year-old Priyanshi was busy finishing up her homework. A Class 6 student, she had joined a new school in Delhi’s Model Town just a few months ago.
The next morning, she left home in Northwest Delhi’s Mukundpur with her usual farewell to her parents: ‘Radhe Radhe’ and boarded an e-rickshaw to head to school. About 10 minutes later, the family received a phone call that left them shattered — she had been killed by a bus.
“A bus had hit the e-rickshaw and crushed Priyanshi,” said her uncle, Roshan Kumar. “Her head had come under the vehicle.”
“People were too busy making videos,” alleged Roshan. “Five-ten minutes were wasted there. A man picked her up and finally took her to the hospital… he later called us.”
Priyanshi lived in Rama Garden, a neighbourhood largely inhabited by labourers, gig workers and e-rickshaw drivers. Her father, Pramod Kumar, works as a security guard near a mall. Roshan lives nearby.
Every morning, she travelled to school in an e-rickshaw driven by 45-year-old Ajay Prasad, who was known to the family.
Roshan said he usually accompanied his niece to school but could not do so on Tuesday. “My daughter boarded another rickshaw, so I went with her instead,” he said.
According to police, the accident occurred near Majlis Park Metro station. A school bus with children inside hit the e-rickshaw from behind, and Priyanshi fell onto the road. The bus driver, identified as Kamal Singh from Burari, allegedly told police that he could not stop in time — and ended up running over the child.
Priyanshi’s 16-year-old sister, who was also in the e-rickshaw, and other children screamed for help. Police said Priyanshi was rushed to BJRM Hospital in Jahangirpuri, where doctors declared her dead on arrival.
The accused bus driver has been arrested.
Police also found that the vehicle was not complying with mandatory norms for school buses: It was not painted yellow, nor did it display the words ‘On School Duty’, as required.
“The driver has been arrested, and the e-rickshaw driver is also being questioned. Further investigation is underway,” said a police officer.
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