‘Bystanders shot videos, didn’t help’: Family of Delhi student crushed to death by bus

On Monday night, 12-year-old Priyanshi was busy finishing up her homework. A Class 6 student, she had joined a new school in Delhi’s Model Town just a few months ago.

The next morning, she left home in Northwest Delhi’s Mukundpur with her usual farewell to her parents: ‘Radhe Radhe’ and boarded an e-rickshaw to head to school. About 10 minutes later, the family received a phone call that left them shattered — she had been killed by a bus.

“A bus had hit the e-rickshaw and crushed Priyanshi,” said her uncle, Roshan Kumar. “Her head had come under the vehicle.”

“People were too busy making videos,” alleged Roshan. “Five-ten minutes were wasted there. A man picked her up and finally took her to the hospital… he later called us.”