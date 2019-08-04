Toggle Menu
12-year-old boy found dead in pit in South Delhi

12-year-old boy found dead in pit in South Delhi

Police said a post-mortem will be conducted at the AIIMS mortuary and an FIR has been lodged under section 363 (kidnapping) of the Indian Penal Code.

Additional DCP (South) Parvinder Singh, "There are no marks or sign of any violence on the body or at the spot."

Written by Ananya Tiwari

The body of a 12-year-old boy was found in a pit filled with water in South Delhi Saturday morning. Police said the boy had been missing since 11 am Friday and that a few students have been questioned.

Additional DCP (South) Parvinder Singh, “There are no marks or sign of any violence on the body or at the spot.”

The boy’s uncle alleged: “He always came home by 2 pm everyday. When he didn’t return on Friday, we went out to look for him. We searched all night. We found him in the morning in a large pit filled with water.”

“He did not know how to swim… Why is it that no one helped him?… We searched the entire night,” alleged his uncle.

