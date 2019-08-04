12-year-old boy found dead in pit in South Delhi

Written by Ananya Tiwari

The body of a 12-year-old boy was found in a pit filled with water in South Delhi Saturday morning. Police said the boy had been missing since 11 am Friday and that a few students have been questioned.

Additional DCP (South) Parvinder Singh, “There are no marks or sign of any violence on the body or at the spot.”

Police said a post-mortem will be conducted at the AIIMS mortuary and an FIR has been lodged under section 363 (kidnapping) of the Indian Penal Code.

The boy’s uncle alleged: “He always came home by 2 pm everyday. When he didn’t return on Friday, we went out to look for him. We searched all night. We found him in the morning in a large pit filled with water.”

“He did not know how to swim… Why is it that no one helped him?… We searched the entire night,” alleged his uncle.