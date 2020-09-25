12-year-old among 3 dead in cluster bus accident in Delhi

A police officer said the three injured, including a woman, were rushed to a hospital nearby.

Three people, including a child, were killed and three injured when a cluster bus hit a truck and subsequently a thela on the pavement in Northeast Delhi late Thursday night. The incident took place around 9.45 pm at Nand Nagri, said DCP (Northeast) Ved Prakash Surya.

“A cluster bus was coming down from a flyover in Nand Nagri when it hit a truck, then climbed on to the pavement and hit an egg thela. The bus has been seized, the driver is absconding. Legal action has been initiated and efforts are on to nab the accused,” said the DCP.

The victims are Ravinder (22), Karan (12) and one is yet to be identified, said the DCP. A police officer said the three injured, including a woman, were rushed to a hospital nearby.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Delhi News, download Indian Express App.

© The Indian Express (P) Ltd