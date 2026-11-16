12 NBFCs lose over Rs 65 crore in three months to cyber fraud in Delhi-NCR

Cyber fraudsters have found a new target in non-banking financial companies (NBFCs): in the last three months, 12 NBFCs in Delhi-NCR lost over Rs 65 crore to hackers exploiting gaps in their software, and at least one was breached with an AI-hacking tool, The Indian Express has learnt.

A senior Delhi Police officer said the FIRs filed by the 12 NBFCs in Delhi-NCR are part of over 150 complaints filed by NBFCs across India in the same period, with more than Rs 300 crore stolen in total.

Delhi police have arrested 20 people in the 12 NCR cases. “All of them are related to the creation or procurement of mule accounts where the defrauded money has been transferred,” a senior police officer said. The officer said Rs 18 crore of the Rs 65 crore was detected and seized before it left the mule accounts as cash or crypto.

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A senior police officer said they had detected a new pattern of fraud: instead of tricking customers into “digital arrests”, fraudsters hacked into the NBFCs’ systems to identify loans that were approved but yet to be disbursed, and then diverted the loan amounts to mule accounts.

“They send the payout command from a cloud server the NBFC’s firewall already trusts, so the request goes through as if it were routine. Many of the targeted firms are small and have gaps in their software, and fraudsters are now using AI tools to do this faster and in bulk,” a senior officer said.

“We have detected traces of AI being used in these frauds. These incidents are largely attributable to weaknesses in the public-facing cyber systems of NBFCs,” said DCP (IFSO) Gaurav Tyagi. IFSO, or Intelligence Fusion and Strategic Operations, is the Delhi Police’s cyber fraud investigation unit.

The modus operandi

A senior police officer said the hackers typically use malware to breach the front end of the app used by an NBFC, the user interface which lists services like loan applications. “Many of these companies are small in scale, and the software codes running their systems have gaps, which provide the inlet for these malwares,” said the officer.

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The officer said the malware then remains in the system for seven to eight days, accessing details of loans that have been approved but are yet to be disbursed. “The malware helps the fraudster identify the set of commands required to be given to the system for the disbursement of loans,” he explained.

These commands are then sent through a server whose location, i.e. IP address, will not be flagged as malicious by the NBFC’s security system.

“We urge all NBFCs, particularly smaller entities, to strengthen their systems in line with the advisories issued by Delhi Police and CERT-In, have their systems audited, and ensure that their operating environment is cyber secure,” said Additional CP (IFSO) Sanjay Bhatia.

Exploiting the loophole

A senior police officer pointed out that an NBFC, like any other company, needs data centres to manage the traffic on its website. It usually employs a fintech company to host its website on a data centre operated by cloud platforms like Amazon Web Services. “Once hosted, the firewall on the NBFC’s website puts the outbound IP addresses of these data centres into its ‘whitelist’, which means any request for money disbursement on the website would only be approved if it is from one of these addresses,” the officer said.

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“However, most of these cloud services are publicly available, so anyone can open an account on them and use a specific set of IP addresses. So the fraudsters register accounts on these cloud services, write a command based on the information they collected from the NBFC website, and prepare malware for the disbursement of loans from the NBFC,” the officer said, adding that the account number of the original loan-seeker is then replaced with that of a mule account.

“The code asks the NBFC’s API to send a request for disbursement of the loan, which bypasses the NBFC firewall because of the ‘whitelisted’ IP address and reaches the bank, getting instant approval,” the police officer said.

According to police, fraudsters diverted money from NBFCs through multiple transactions, using a host of IP addresses from the whitelist, in this manner. “In the case of Hero FinCorp, Rs 12 crore was extracted in over 317 transactions, with at least 165 IP addresses used,” said a senior police officer.

The Indian Express had reported on the case earlier. Hero FinCorp Ltd had declined to comment on the matter.

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The problem is compounded, a senior officer said, because fraudsters have started using automated AI systems to carry out these tasks faster and in bulk. “In a case which came in October, an NBFC was duped of Rs 3 crore. The investigation found that a Chinese AI platform named CyberStrikeAI was used to send command scripts to the NBFC,” said a senior police officer.

The NBFCs are also late to recognise and respond to these attacks. A senior officer said that many of the smaller NBFCs have a “reconciliation time period”, after which they check the status and approval of loans. “This happens on a weekly or fortnightly basis, after which they get to know that the customer never got the loan. They then file the complaint,” the officer said.

The cases

One of the biggest, and among the first, cases in Delhi involved Hero FinCorp, which lost Rs 12 crore on August 17 this year, through 300 transactions.

Between September 18 and September 21, an NBFC lost Rs 2.75 crore through 462 transactions. Later that month, a small-scale NBFC complained that it had lost Rs 66 lakh in 66 transactions over two days. Another NBFC lost Rs 3.84 crore in 124 transactions between September 27 and September 28.

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On October 4, an NBFC complained that it had lost Rs 10.59 crore through 1,131 transactions over three days. The next day, an NBFC reported loss of Rs 3.93 crore through 149 transactions in a single day. On October 9, another NBFC claimed losses of Rs 10.52 crore in 443 transactions over three days.

On October 15, an NBFC reported that it had lost Rs 1.19 crore through 252 transactions. Four more cases were lodged, on October 19, October 21, October 22 and November 3, with four different NBFCs claiming to have lost Rs 1.02 crore, Rs 12.49 crore, Rs 1.28 crore and Rs 5.10 crore respectively. On October 21, an NBFC named Unifinz Pvt Ltd claimed losses of Rs 12.49 crore through 550 transactions over two days.