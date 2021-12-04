12 from ‘at risk’ countries at Lok Nayak, eight have Covid

Twelve passengers, who arrived in the national capital from “at risk” countries, are admitted to Lok Nayak Hospital, according to a senior hospital official.

Of these, eight are confirmed Covid patients while four have symptoms like sore throat, fever and history of contact with patients.

“There are currently 12 people from ‘at risk’ countries isolated in the hospital after being referred here from the airport. All of their samples have been sent for genome sequencing but none of the results have come yet. That will take another three-four days,” said hospital medical director Dr Suresh Kumar.

Earlier this week, the Delhi government had designated the hospital for treatment of patients infected with the new Omicron variant of coronavirus.

According to the Centre, the countries designated as “at-risk” include the UK, South Africa, Brazil, Botswana, China, Mauritius, New Zealand, Zimbabwe, Singapore, Hong Kong and Israel.

Travellers from these “at-risk” countries are following additional measures on arrival in India from Tuesday midnight. Under the new norms, RT-PCR tests are mandatory for passengers arriving from “at-risk” countries and they will be allowed to leave the airport only after the results come.

Also, five per cent of the passengers arriving in flights from other countries will be subject to the test randomly.