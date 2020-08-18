12 forests developed, 4 more in the works: Rai

He said the government has already planted 10 lakh saplings and the remaining will be planted by March 2021.

There are 12 fully developed man-made forests in Delhi and work is underway to develop four more, Delhi environment minister Gopal Rai told Central environment minister Prakash Javadekar. Rai also said that there are over 20,000 parks and gardens in Delhi, spread over an area of 8,000 hectares.

“The Central, as well as the State government, are concerned about the environment of Delhi… we will work together with the Centre and other State governments to address various concerns,” Rai told Javadekar, during an online meeting of state environment ministers Monday.

The 12 city forests are in areas including Taj Enclave, Hauz Rani, ITO and Tughlakabad. The four areas where forests are under development are Mamurpur, Ayanagar, Junapur and Dera Mandi. Rai also said that under the ‘Bees Sutri Programme’, the central government had given Delhi a target of planting 15 lakh saplings this year, but the Delhi government has set itself a target of 31 lakh saplings.

He said the government has already planted 10 lakh saplings and the remaining will be planted by March 2021.

