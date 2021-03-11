12 Delhi University colleges funded by Delhi govt on boil over salaries

The issue of non-release of funds by the Delhi government to 12 Delhi University colleges fully funded by it is simmering yet again, with the DU Teachers’ Association (DUTA) calling for a university shutdown starting today. Teachers of these colleges say the grant for the fourth quarter, which was due in January, has not been released yet and the grant for the third quarter has not been released in its entirety, meaning that they had last received their salary for October or November, depending on the college.

The issue of irregular and delayed release of funds to these colleges has been a point of contention between the colleges, the Delhi government and DU for over a year now.

On Wednesday, DUTA wrote to Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal to inform him of the university shutdown. “Teachers have reached the end of their tether with this inhuman treatment… The adamant position of the government has left us with no other option but to call for a complete shutdown…We hope that you will respond adequately to the gravity of the situation and take steps for immediate release of the grants,” the letter read.

Meanwhile, teachers of Deen Dayal Upadhyaya College — one of the colleges concerned — began a ‘non-cooperation movement’ Monday, stopping all their teaching and official duties.

“The last salary we received was for October. There are 30 ad hoc teachers in our college, who have additionally not received their two-month summer salaries for 2020 and 2019. This is the end of the financial year and we have our taxes and other liabilities to take care of or else we will have to pay penalties. Most of us are either getting notices from our landlords or being marked as defaulters for our loan payments,” said Mahaveer Genwa, president of the DDU college staff association.

College principal Hem Chand Jain said the conditions were “impossible to work in”. “The teachers are hard pressed. They are my colleagues and look to me for help but I’m not able to do anything. The only solution to the problem is that the Delhi government releases the funds… Three of our accounts have been seized by the MCD over non-payment of Rs 3 crore worth of property tax… The budget we had presented for the year was Rs 52 crore, but we have received only Rs 22 crore,” he said.

The rest of the 11 colleges are Dr Bhim Rao Ambedkar College, Shaheed Rajguru College of Applied Sciences for Women, Aditi Mahavidyalaya, Keshav Mahavidyalaya, Shaheed Sukhdev College of Business Studies, Bhagini Nivedita College, Acharya Narendra Dev College, Maharishi Balmiki College of Education, Bhaskaracharya College of Applied Science, Indira Gandhi Institute of Physical Education and Sports Science and Maharaja Agrasen College.

Staff associations of these colleges also said that the second demand after release of salaries will be independence from the Delhi government. “We had faith in the government because they had said in a court affidavit that they will release the fourth grant in January but they seem to be of the perception that they have to take over these colleges like they are trying to do with College of Art. Since we are employees of DU and not Delhi government, we have planned to ask DU to take over these colleges,” said Subodh Kumar, president of the Maharaja Agrasen College staff association.