12 Delhi Police constables dismissed for forging documents during 2007 recruitment exam

Thirteen years after they joined the force, 12 Delhi Police constables posted in the police control room (PCR) unit as drivers have been dismissed from service for allegedly submitting fake driving licences and documents during the 2007 recruitment exam. The police said the crime came to light when they busted a recruitment scam in 2012.

In 2007, 81 candidates applied for the driver’s post in the PCR unit and those selected – including the 12 constables – received appointment letters.

In 2012, the police found that a candidate who had applied for the driver’s post had forged his licence. The police also found that he had applied in 2007 as well using the same licence, raising doubts about the authenticity of documents submitted by the 81 candidates.

In an order released by the Delhi Police, officers stated that the candidate had a licence purportedly issued by the licensing authority, Mathura. “On verification conducted by DCP Recruitment… DCP Special Branch, it was found that the licence was not issued by the Licensing Authority Mathura. The verification report raised doubts about… all 81 candidates whose licences were… dated 2008,” reads the order.

Officers said they sent several letters to regional licensing authorities to check the licences of the 81 candidates. A report in the case was submitted by the crime branch in 2019. Of these, 31 – including the 12 constables – submitted licences that were not in the records of the authorities.

While an inquiry is on against 19 candidates, a case was registered against the constables at Model Town police station for forging licences to get employment in Delhi Police by “deceitful means”.

During the investigation, a summary of allegations and witnesses was served to the constables in March this year. However, they refuted the allegations and a departmental enquiry was initiated. It was found that all 12 constables had got licences from Mathura.

The order stated that the constables spoke to public witnesses and sent a joint statement, but their plea was “devoid of merit and substance”.

“It has been proven that the delinquent constables (drivers) deliberately and knowingly submitted a forged/fake driving licence by adopting deceitful means to seek recruitment…. They all gave their residential address of Mathura in their licence, there’s no record of their residence in Mathura. It shows that the constables procured licences by adopting forged means,” read the order.

The order was signed by Pankaj Kumar, DCP (operations and PCR), who issued directions to dismiss the 12 as they are unfit for service.