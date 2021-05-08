12 animal samples from Delhi zoo test negative

On Tuesday, in what was perhaps the first such reported incident, eight Asiatic lions in the Hyderabad zoo were declared positive for Covid-19 by the CSIR-Centre for Cellular and Molecular Biology.

Samples of animals, including a lion, at Delhi’s National Zoological Park (NZP) have been sent to the Indian Veterinary Research Institute (IVRI) in Bareilly days after eight Asiatic lions at the Hyderabad zoo tested positive for Covid-19.

Delhi zoo director Ramesh Pandey said on Friday that all government protocols are being followed at the zoo.

He said 12 samples of many species, including swabs of a lion and owls, were sent for histopathological examination. While detailed reports are awaited, a zoo official said all samples have tested negative for Covid-19. Pandey said, “The sanitisation drills never stopped in the NZP since after Covid-19 phase. The NZP went through avian influenza sanitisation drills and now all protocols are similarly being continued for Covid.”

He added, “We are vigilant and doing the needful. Samples of some of the animals, including a lion, had been sent to IVRI. Nothing adverse has been informed or reported so far. Detailed reports are awaited.”

On Tuesday, in what was perhaps the first such reported incident, eight Asiatic lions in the Hyderabad zoo were declared positive for Covid-19 by the CSIR-Centre for Cellular and Molecular Biology. Rakesh Mishra, advisor of the institute, was reported to have said that saliva samples taken from the lions were thoroughly tested and they turned out positive.