1,180 lives lost in fatal accidents on Delhi roads last year

The national capital witnessed 1,145 fatal accidents with 1,180 people losing their lives in road accidents last year. According to the data released by the Delhi Police, there is an 11 per cent increase in road accidents and a 14 per cent increase in injuries sustained as a result of traffic accidents.

Last year, 3,300 cases of simple accidents took place as compared to 2,840 accidents recorded in 2020, showing a 16 per cent increase from last year.

In fatal accidents, 1,145 accidents took place last year as compared to 1,119 accidents recorded in 2020, the data further showed. A total of 4,061 persons were injured in 2021, the data added. To curb such incidents, the Delhi Police has sent 62.6 lakh notices under the Motor Vehicle Act. The Delhi Police said that 12.45 lakh challans have been issued for improper parking, followed by riding without a helmet, which 85,000. Delhi Police Commissioner Rakesh Asthana said: “Delhi Police has a citizen-centric traffic management mechanism, with e-challans, user-friendly applications in place.” He also mentioned that the force has modernised its Traffic Management System, effectively and is working towards future-ready technology infrastructure- Intelligence Traffic Management System (ITMS). The strength of inspectors posted in the traffic unit has been increased from 53 to 67 in recent years to prevent accidents. A total of 30 ACPs guide the traffic circles in and around Delhi.