117 phones recovered from Delhi’s Mandoli jail in a fortnight, five officials suspended

Five jail officials have been suspended from Delhi’s Mandoli prison for negligence after 117 mobile phones were recovered from inside the jail premises over the last fortnight, officers said.

Director General (Prisons) Sanjay Beniwal said: “In the last fortnight, 117 mobile phones were recovered by the jail staff during the search operations conducted in all jails… Consequent upon recovery of mobile phones in Mandoli prison, five jail officials were suspended.”

The DG has directed all jail superintendents to form teams and search for mobile phones and other prohibited items in their respective prisons.

There has been increased vigilance against the use of mobile phones inside the city’s jail premises after it came to light that notorious gangster Lawrence Bishnoi allegedly ordered the killing of singer Sidhu Moosewala from inside Tihar prison. Conman Sukesh Chandrashekhar too used illegally smuggled phones to run an extortion racket from inside the jail.