Friday, Jan 06, 2023

117 phones recovered from Delhi’s Mandoli jail in a fortnight, five officials suspended

Director General (Prisons) Sanjay Beniwal has directed all jail superintendents to form teams and search for mobile phones and other prohibited items in their respective prisons.

mobile phone representational image mandoli jailThe DG has directed all jail superintendents to form teams and search for mobile phones and other prohibited items in their respective prisons. (Representational image)
Five jail officials have been suspended from Delhi’s Mandoli prison for negligence after 117 mobile phones were recovered from inside the jail premises over the last fortnight, officers said.

Director General (Prisons) Sanjay Beniwal said: “In the last fortnight, 117 mobile phones were recovered by the jail staff during the search operations conducted in all jails… Consequent upon recovery of mobile phones in Mandoli prison, five jail officials were suspended.”

There has been increased vigilance against the use of mobile phones inside the city’s jail premises after it came to light that notorious gangster Lawrence Bishnoi allegedly ordered the killing of singer Sidhu Moosewala from inside Tihar prison. Conman Sukesh Chandrashekhar too used illegally smuggled phones to run an extortion racket from inside the jail.

Delhi Confidential: Which state elections will AAP contest in 2023?
Haldwani eviction order | Among protesters, a huge sigh of relief: 'We wi...
Magnetic belts and sensor heels: Mumbai Police's tools to check fraud dur...
UGC norms for foreign universities: Earlier bids stalled, why this one mo...
First published on: 06-01-2023 at 12:52 IST
