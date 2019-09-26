Toggle Menu
112 replaces 100, other emergency numbers

DCP (Operations and Communications) S K Singh said, “ERSS-112 is a single emergency number for police, fire and ambulance. With the implementation of ERSS-112 system, the police response time is reduced.”

Police chief Amulya Patnaik, Wednesday. (Express photo by Prem Nath Pandey)

On Wednesday, Delhi became the second union territory to implement the new Emergency Response Support System (ERSS-112) since it was inaugurated by Union Minister Rajnath Singh in February.

While ERSS-112 was inaugurated by Kishan Reddy, MoS Home Affairs, Wednesday, it was being tested for the last 10 days.

Singh said: “It’s difficult to remember so many emergency numbers, especially if you are travelling from one state/UT to another. This will simplify things for the users.”

“At least 18 states and two UTs have ERSS-112 now,” Singh said. He added that 100 (for police), 101 (for fire) and 108 (for medical emergencies) are functional for now, but will be phased out with time.

