112 replaces 100, other emergency numbers

On Wednesday, Delhi became the second union territory to implement the new Emergency Response Support System (ERSS-112) since it was inaugurated by Union Minister Rajnath Singh in February.

DCP (Operations and Communications) S K Singh said, “ERSS-112 is a single emergency number for police, fire and ambulance. With the implementation of ERSS-112 system, the police response time is reduced.”

While ERSS-112 was inaugurated by Kishan Reddy, MoS Home Affairs, Wednesday, it was being tested for the last 10 days.

Singh said: “It’s difficult to remember so many emergency numbers, especially if you are travelling from one state/UT to another. This will simplify things for the users.”

“At least 18 states and two UTs have ERSS-112 now,” Singh said. He added that 100 (for police), 101 (for fire) and 108 (for medical emergencies) are functional for now, but will be phased out with time.