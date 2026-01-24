11-yr-old boy dies after he falls into drain in Ghaziabad

Stay updated with the latest - Click here to follow us on Instagram
An 11-year-old boy died after falling into an open drain while playing near his house in Ghaziabad’s Mazra Jhundpura village, police said on Friday. The incident took place on Wednesday evening when the boy, identified as Ahil, was playing about 50 metres from his home and accidentally fell into a 2.5-foot-deep drain. Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police (Masuri) Lipi Nagaich said the local police were not informed immediately about the incident.
After the boy fell into the drain, family members and neighbours pulled him out and rushed him, in an unconscious state, to a private facility called Rama Hospital in Pilkhuwa town of neighbouring Hapur district which was about 15 kilometre away. But the boy was declared dead on arrival, officers added.
After the postmortem, the body was handed over to the family by the Pilkhuwa police. Ahil was buried on Thursday.
The drain was neither covered nor secured with a boundary wall despite children frequently playing nearby, residents claimed as they expressed anger against authorities.According to some residents, this is the second such incident in the city this month.
On January 8, a five-month-old boy had died allegedly after falling into an open drain in Momin Colony. However, police are yet to ascertain the circumstances of the death.
Residents have alleged negligence by authorities at a time when the death of 27-year-old software engineer, Yuvraj Mehta, by drowning into a water-filled pit dug for construction in neighbouring Noida’s Sector 150 has triggered massive outrage, prompted a Special Investigation Team probe and led to three arrests.
Stay updated with the latest - Click here to follow us on Instagram
PM Modi kickstarts BJP's campaign in Kerala, vows to bring change and progress. Citing Thiruvananthapuram's victory, he pledges to transform it like Gujarat. He blasts LDF and UDF for corruption and appeasement, vows to jail Sabarimala gold theft culprits. Modi showcases development initiatives and welfare programs in the state.