11-yr-old boy dies after he falls into drain in Ghaziabad

An 11-year-old boy died after accidentally falling into an open drain while playing near his home in Ghaziabad’s Mazra Jhundpura village. (File Photo)

An 11-year-old boy died after falling into an open drain while playing near his house in Ghaziabad’s Mazra Jhundpura village, police said on Friday. The incident took place on Wednesday evening when the boy, identified as Ahil, was playing about 50 metres from his home and accidentally fell into a 2.5-foot-deep drain. Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police (Masuri) Lipi Nagaich said the local police were not informed immediately about the incident.

After the boy fell into the drain, family members and neighbours pulled him out and rushed him, in an unconscious state, to a private facility called Rama Hospital in Pilkhuwa town of neighbouring Hapur district which was about 15 kilometre away. But the boy was declared dead on arrival, officers added.