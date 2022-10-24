11-year old environmental activist’s phone snatched while shooting live video in Noida

A 11-year-old environmental activist’s phone was snatched in Greater Noida’s Sector 16b on Sunday evening, while she was recording a live video.

The activist — Licypriya Kangujam was talking about the environment ahead of Diwali in the live.

The phone was reportedly snatched by bike borne-thieves.

Taking the incident to Twitter, Kangujam appealed for help from the Noida police. Kangujam said that her phone was snatched at around 8.30 pm opposite to Nirala Aspire society.

The police said that action will be taken by the Bisrakh SHO, and an FIR was registered.

According to DCP Central Ram Badan Singh, An FIR has been registered under IPC Section 392 (robbery)” The DCP also noted that snatchers usually target people holding phones on roadsides.

Kangujam, who is from Manipur, has been involved in climate activism. She had also addressed the COP25 climate change conference in Madrid at the age of 8 and recently participated in anti-coal protests in Chhattisgarh, and was also one of the speakers at the 2020 Earth Day at Washington DC.