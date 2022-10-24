scorecardresearch
Monday, Oct 24, 2022

11-year old environmental activist’s phone snatched while shooting live video in Noida

The activist -- Licypriya Kangujam was talking about the environment ahead of Diwali in the live.

Licypriya Kangujam. (Twitter/@LicypriyaK)

A 11-year-old environmental activist’s phone was snatched in Greater Noida’s Sector 16b on Sunday evening, while she was recording a live video.

The activist — Licypriya Kangujam was talking about the environment ahead of Diwali in the live.

The phone was reportedly snatched by bike borne-thieves.

Taking the incident to Twitter, Kangujam appealed for help from the Noida police. Kangujam said that her phone was snatched at around 8.30 pm opposite to Nirala Aspire society.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Collegemates turned neighbours, slew of cases and a tiffin box blastPremium
Collegemates turned neighbours, slew of cases and a tiffin box blast
Online betting ads pop up across social media platforms, MeitY could inte...Premium
Online betting ads pop up across social media platforms, MeitY could inte...
Takeaways from Xi’s CongressPremium
Takeaways from Xi’s Congress
Amish at Idea Exchange: History is a child saying my truth is the truth. ...Premium
Amish at Idea Exchange: History is a child saying my truth is the truth. ...

The police said that action will be taken by the Bisrakh SHO, and an FIR was registered.

According to DCP Central Ram Badan Singh, An FIR has been registered under IPC Section 392 (robbery)” The DCP also noted that snatchers usually target people holding phones on roadsides.

More from Delhi

Kangujam, who is from Manipur, has been involved in climate activism. She had also addressed the COP25 climate change conference in Madrid at the age of 8 and recently participated in anti-coal protests in Chhattisgarh, and was also one of the speakers at the 2020 Earth Day at Washington DC.

First published on: 24-10-2022 at 08:48:50 am
Next Story

House of the Dragon Episode 10 review: The Ned Stark death-like turning point that you’ve been waiting for

🪔 Diwali Offer | Now get extra value of up to one year free with an Express Subscription
BUY NOW
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Oct 24: Latest News
Advertisement