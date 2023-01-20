11 sandalwood trees stolen from Delhi zoo

Eleven sandalwood trees were found to have allegedly been cut and stolen from the Delhi Zoo on Thursday and a complaint has been filed with the police, zoo officials said.

Delhi Zoo director Akanksha Mahajan Friday said that 11 such trees were cut and stolen from near the Azimganj Sarai and the director’s residence.

“People are likely to have entered from the Sunder Nursery side in the early morning hours. A barbed wire fence over the boundary wall was found to have been cut. A total of 11 trees were found to have been felled – eight near the Azimganj area and three near the director’s residence,” Mahajan said.

“Many among the staff didn’t know that there are sandalwood trees here. If we had known, it would have been cordoned off. The gardener knew and told us that they had been cut. The trees were cut and carried away,” Mahajan said.

Mahajan also said that a show-cause notice has been issued to the security agency for what was considered to be a lapse and that night patrolling has been strengthened after the incident.

After stray dogs attacked deer at the zoo last year, zoo officials said that parts of the wall were being fortified. “After the incident with the dogs, night patrol by the staff was already being ensured, but it is now being strengthened,” she said.