11 metro stations shut in Delhi ahead of protests against CEC Gyanesh Kumar

The metro curbs were announced for Janpath, Patel Chowk, Central Secretariat, Rajiv Chowk, Seva Teerth, Mandi House, Lok Kalyan Marg, INA, Chawri Bazar, Ramakrishna Ashram Marg, and New Delhi.

By: Express Web Desk
1 min readNew DelhiUpdated: Oct 2, 2026 08:48 AM IST
Delhi Metro. (AI Generated Photo)Delhi Metro has announced shutting 11 stations on Friday. (AI Generated Photo)
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Delhi Metro on Friday announced that 11 metro stations will be shut in Delhi. The move comes ahead of scheduled protest called by AISA at Jantar Mantar.

The metro curbs were announced for Janpath, Patel Chowk, Central Secretariat, Rajiv Chowk, Seva Teerth, Mandi House, Lok Kalyan Marg, INA, Chawri Bazar, Ramakrishna Ashram Marg, and New Delhi.

In a social media post, the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) said while the 11 stations will remain closed, the interchange facility will remain available at Rajiv Chowk, Mandi House, INA, New Delhi and Central Secretariat stations.

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