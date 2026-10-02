11 metro stations shut in Delhi ahead of protests against CEC Gyanesh Kumar

The metro curbs were announced for Janpath, Patel Chowk, Central Secretariat, Rajiv Chowk, Seva Teerth, Mandi House, Lok Kalyan Marg, INA, Chawri Bazar, Ramakrishna Ashram Marg, and New Delhi.

In a social media post, the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) said while the 11 stations will remain closed, the interchange facility will remain available at Rajiv Chowk, Mandi House, INA, New Delhi and Central Secretariat stations.