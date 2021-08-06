11 foreign nationals held in Delhi for staying illegally in India

Ten of them were from Nigeria and one was from Ivory Coast. (Representational)

Eleven foreign nationals, including 10 from Nigeria, were arrested from Outer Delhi’s Nihal Vihar area after police found that they were staying illegally in India.

DCP (outer district) Parvinder Singh said they have launched a special drive to verify foreigners staying illegally in Chander Vihar area Nihal Vihar. “After conducting a door-to-door check, we found eleven foreign nationals – ten from Nigeria and one from Ivory Coast — were living in India without valid passports and visas. Six of them were staying in the Chander Vihar area, while the others were staying in Tilak Nagar, Dabri, Vikaspuri, Nawada and in Tamil Nadu,” he added.

Singh an FIR under Section 14 of the Foreigners Act was filed and the accused were produced before a Delhi Court, from where they were sent to 14-day judicial custody. Earlier on July 24 and August 5, 14 foreign nationals were arrested for staying illegally. “Four FIRs have also been registered against the landlords for providing accommodation to them without valid travel documents,” he said.