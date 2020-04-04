11 cops shave their heads after Markaz operation

At the Hazrat Nizamuddin building. Seven police personnel posted with the Hazrat Nizamuddin police station meanwhile were sent on a two-week home quarantine.(Express photo by Praveen Khanna) At the Hazrat Nizamuddin building. Seven police personnel posted with the Hazrat Nizamuddin police station meanwhile were sent on a two-week home quarantine.(Express photo by Praveen Khanna)

At least 11 police personnel who were a part of the team that evacuated 2,361 people from the Nizamuddin Markaz building have shaved their heads, in the belief that it might protect them from coronavirus. Seven police personnel posted with the Hazrat Nizamuddin police station meanwhile were sent on a two-week home quarantine.

“I was part of the evacuation team responsible for sending them away in buses. We heard that coronavirus sticks to your hair for around two weeks, so we decided to shave our heads,” said a constable, who did not want to be named. The men have been posted at Nizamuddin police station for over two years.

Earlier, Delhi Police Commissioner S N Shrivastava had ordered that 25%-33% of the force will remain in home quarantine for a period of 10 days on rotation. He had said that preference should be given to personnel above 50 years of age and those with medical conditions.

The seven police personnel were working until Thursday evening, after which they were sent on home quarantine. Senior officers said it is a routine rotation. “So far, 24 police personnel have been sent on leave from Nizamuddin police station. Roads leading to the police station are also blocked,” a senior officer said.

