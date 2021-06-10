106 fibroids successfully cleared from uterus of 29-year-old woman at Delhi hospital

"The procedure was a good 4.5 hours. Of all the fibroids removed, at least 14 were very large, between 5-8 cm and rest being .5 to 5 cm in size," the hospital said.

A 29-year-old patient has been discharged from a Delhi hospital after 106 fibroids had to be cleared from her uterus, following a four and a half-hour long procedure which managed to leave her uterus intact.

The woman had been treated at BLK-Max Superspecialty Hospital, where she had reported with pain, heavy menstrual flow accompanied by fainting spells and low haemoglobin levels at 7.2 mg/dl. According to the hospital, this was a recurrence, stating that the patient had had a surgery in 2015 to remove 48 fibroids, but failed to get follow-up check-ups done.

“The fibroids had caused her stomach to swell as if it were in the eighth month of pregnancy. She didn’t want her uterus removed so instead of a hysterectomy we opted for a myomectomy (removal of fibroids). Her parents were extremely worried that their daughter may not be able to make it after the surgery, as the surgery was definitely high-risk. A repeat surgery can be life-threatening and to top that, she had a countless number of fibroids. We planned the surgery in a systematic manner, first improving her haemoglobin levels to 12mg/dl and then took her up for surgery. The procedure was a good 4.5 hours. Of all the fibroids removed, at least 14 were very large, between 5-8 cm and rest being .5 to 5 cm in size. Haemostatic agents were used during surgery to contain bleeding and the uterus was stitched in multiple layers to allow for good healing.”

The hospital has reported that the patient was discharged after six days, after ICU care and constant blood transfusions. However, uterine fibroids have also caused great loss in her family—just a few months before her surgery, her sister had died in the post-operative period after a procedure for a similar uterine fibroids problem.