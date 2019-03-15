1,048 violations seen in February: Pollution watchdog

Pollution watchdog Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) recorded 1,048 violations of pollution norms in Delhi-NCR in February. The violations were recorded during 173 inspections conducted by board members and municipal authorities.

According to data provided by the CPCB, the highest number of violations were seen in construction and demolition activities at 378, followed by burning garbage in the open at 288. Out of the 1,048 violations, Delhi recorded the highest number at 885, CPCB data revealed.

In Ghaziabad, 36 violations were recorded in eight field visits. In Gurgaon, 27 violations were recorded in 10 field visits. In Noida, 66 violations were observed in seven field visits and 34 were recorded in Faridabad in nine field visits, data showed.

In January, a total of 1,398 violations were recorded in Delhi-NCR in 223 inspections.

On Thursday, Delhi’s air quality was recorded as poor, with an AQI value of 266. This was a deterioration from the moderate air quality the capital witnessed on Tuesday and Wednesday.

As per the air quality forecast issued by System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting and Research, air quality is expected to improve to moderate again by Friday and Saturday. “Calm winds overnight and high relative humidity aided the decline in air quality on Thursday,” a SAFAR official said

“The situation will improve from Friday onwards, with moderate surface winds expected,” the official added.