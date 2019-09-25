100 RWAs sign pact with AAP govt on dengue fight

In an outreach ahead of the assembly polls, the AAP government Tuesday signed agreements with over 100 RWAs with the purpose of generating awareness on dengue prevention.

Advertising

Till now, the AAP government had agreements with around 300 RWAs, under which the latter were provided financial assistance for maintaining parks and gardens.

CM Arvind Kejriwal, along with several Cabinet ministers and MLAs, attended a public meeting of the RWAs at Talkatora stadium Tuesday. Under the MOU, the RWAs will follow a five-point action plan to tackle dengue, including distributing pamphlets, pasting stickers outside households to declare them dengue-free. “People can paste the sticker after inspecting their homes every Sunday to notify others that their house is dengue-free,” the MoU states.

“We have sent the MOU drafts to the RWAs along with the invites to the event. The RWAs were free not to sign any agreement. However, on Tuesday itself, we signed MOUs with over 100 RWAs. The list is still being collated,” Delhi Dialogue and Development Commission vice-chairman Jasmine Shah told The Indian Express.

The partnership is being considered a step towards consolidating the AAP’s ground connect, a model the Congress had mastered under Sheila Dikshit through the ‘Bhagidaari’ scheme. However, unlike ‘Bhagidaari’, the AAP government’s outreach does not have any financial component as of now.